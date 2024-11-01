Assent to North Central Dev’t Comm Bill, NCYC tells Tinubu

The North Central Youth Council (NCYC) has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to speedily assent to the Bill for the establishment of North Central Development Commission (NCDC) when passed by the National Assembly.

NCYC President, Sunday Asuku, who made the appeal on Friday in Abuja during the inauguration of the pioneer National Executives Council, State Coordinators and Honorary Advisers under the chairmanship of Senator Phillip Aduda, Senate Minority Leader of the 9th Assembly.

Asuku also called for adoption of a North Central Security Outfit to address the security challenges being faced in the region including farmers/herders skirmishes impacting negatively on its food production capabilities.

“In the same spirit, we earnestly appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lend his support to the North Central Development Commission Bill. This commission is essential to addressing the unique developmental needs of our region and providing the framework necessary to accelerate our growth and stability,” he said.

The youths also urged their governors and Stakeholders to rally together and unite in their commitment to this cause to ensure that the President lends his consent to the establishment NCDC

While lamenting on the problem of insecurity within the North Central geopolitical zone, insisting that addressing the security challenges remains paramount, he said; “We strongly believe that adopting a North Central Security Outfit will greatly enhance the effectiveness of our security strategies. By establishing a dedicated security presence, we can better protect our communities and make significant strides toward eradicating insecurity within the region.”

Asuku added that this would also drastically curb the menace of tribal and ethnic war as it has been practiced in other regions with proven track records and positive results, and that North Central should not be an exemption.

He, however, commended the governors and security agencies across the North Central region for their ongoing efforts in addressing the security challenges that have plagued the communities.

“Their commitments have led to a significant reduction in insecurity, bringing relief to our people. We urge these agencies to continue in their mission with even greater intensity, working towards a time when peace and safety are the hallmarks of our region,” he said.

The North Central youths applauded President Tinubu for approving the proposed Youth Confab initiative, saying this would provide a critical platform for young people to engage in dialogue, share ideas, and contribute meaningfully to issues of national importance.

They noted that the initiative embodies a new chapter for the youths of Nigeria, and “we are inspired to support this vision with all our energy and resolve”.

The youths lauded the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, for his leadership role and fatherly figure to the entire youth in the region regardless of their tribe, religion or political affiliation, adding that he has demonstrated immense capacity by empowering and sensitizing youths