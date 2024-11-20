Assembly plant operated by only women in Nigeria set up in Kano

As part of it corporate social responsibility, a leading company in mobility solutions, Simba Group Company, has established an assembly plant operated by only women in Nigeria.

The group’s Business Head, Mahendra Pratap, who stated this during the inauguration of a Simba Hub and introduction of personal mobility solutions like the TVS Neo NX in Kano, said in addition, it has also empowered a lot of women across the country to become self-reliant.

Pratap said the company had trained the women on how to ride tricycles, acquire driver’s licenses and also how to maintain and do some repairs.

SPONSOR AD

According to him, “We are operating here for the past 45 years. We are market leaders and leading in mobility solutions. We have created about 5,000 direct jobs and over 100,000 indirect jobs in this country.

“We have worked on women empowerment. One of our projects is Queens Riders, where we train the females how to ride tricycles, maintain them and do small repairs. We help them to acquire driver’s licenses. We woo so many NGOs to fund them.

“We believe in empowering the women. This is one initiative we are doing for the last 10 years. And we have immense pleasure. We can call it our achievement that we have trained and empowered so many women.

“And to add to that, our two-year-old assembly plant in Lagos is a 100 per cent females assembling plant. Again, our entire two-wheeler assembly lines are manned by only females. So I think in terms of giving back to society, this is our achievement.”

He said the company introduced the personal mobility solutions to bring succour to Nigerians as the bike offers an economical alternative to cars amid economic hardship caused by the fuel subsidy removal.

“The introduction of personal mobility solutions like the TVS Neo NX comes at a critical time for Nigerian commuters facing rising fuel costs. These bikes offer an economical alternative to cars, helping commuters save on fuel while maintaining efficient and reliable transportation.