Assembly issues warrant for arrest of Rivers Electoral Commission Chair

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday issued a warrant for the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), to appear before it.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, issued the arrest warrant on Monday during plenary, after the expiration of its 72-hour ultimatum for Justice Enebeli to appear before the House.

The Assembly had re-issued the warrant after the earlier 48-hour ultimatum expired.

SPONSOR AD

Justice Enebeli was invited by the Assembly to appear before it and explain how the October 5th, 2024 local government election was conducted.

Enebeli had fixed August 9, 2025, to conduct a fresh local government (LG) poll in the state following a Supreme Court verdict that annulled the previous poll conducted in the state.

Governor Similanayi Fubara had complied with the Supreme ruling which nullified the local government election by dissolving the the 23 local government area administration and directed the affected chairmen to hand over to their respective head of local government administration.