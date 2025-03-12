Assembly crisis: Obasa leads Meranda, other Assembly members to Aso Rock

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Wednesday, led his colleagues to a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Obasa and his colleagues arrived at the villa in two coaster buses around 3pm.

The meeting may not be unconnected with the leadership crisis which led to the resignation of Mojisola Meranda as speaker.

Meranda was elected after majority lawmakers impeached Obasa on January 13, 2025.

But following the intervention of the Governing Advisory Council (GAC) and stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he was reinstated on March 3, 2025.