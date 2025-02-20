‘Assault’: Portable arraigned, granted N2m bail

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been arraigned on Thursday before a Magistrate Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for alleged assault on the government officials.

Portable had walked into the Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), Lagos Command, on Wednesday morning after he was declared wanted by the Ogun Command.

He was later transferred to the Ogun Command’s headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The Zazoo-zeh crooner was arraigned on a five count charge before an Isabo Magistrate Court, Abeokuta.

The charges include conspiracy, assault and restriction, armed with cutlasses and guns, conduct likely to cause arm.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His proteges – nine in number – were arraigned for similar charges on February 6.

The nine suspects are, Nurudeen Warris,21, Adetola Alashe, 25, Samuel Adeleke,28, Oluwaseun Ayenuwa,19, Oluwapelumi Adeosun,20, Gospel Kanu,20, Precious Ohiegebo,19, Ifeoluwa Babatunde,27, and Fatimo Muhammed,26.

The defendants were arraigned on a five count charge of bordering on felony, assault and restriction, armed with cutlasses and guns, conduct likely to cause breach of peace, intending to kill.

They allegedly assaulted, restricted and obstructed one Abidemi Onabanjo, Ramon Lateef, Akinpelumi Oyero who are Town planners.

The defendants and portable allegedly assaulted the three Town planning officers, while performing their lawful duties at Odogwu Bar, owned by the popular hip-pop musician.

After pleaded not guilty to the charges, his counsel, Oluwatoyin Ayodele, urged the court to him bail.

Ayodele assured the court that the suspect “is now remorseful and has learnt his lessons.”

Magistrate O L Oke granted N2m bail with one surety in the like sum.

He adjourned the case till March 5 for trial.