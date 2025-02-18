‘Assault’: Fresh trouble for Portable as police declare him wanted 

The Police have declared controversial artiste Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable for allegedly assaulting officials from the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA).

Portable was declared wanted in a special police gazette bulletin.

In a statement on Monday, the Ogun state police command alleged that the singer took part in “a violent attack on government officials carrying out their lawful duties.”

It alleged that the hip-hop artiste attacked “officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office—TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi — who were conducting an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota.”

“Portable, armed with a firearm and other dangerous weapons, led a gang of nine thugs in a violent attack on the unarmed officials.

“The enforcement officers sustained various bodily injuries but managed to escape and reported the incident to the Ota Area Command, which subsequently escalated the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further action,” the command added.

While Portable is on the run, the police disclosed that nine accomplices in the attack were apprehended.

“Nine accomplices were arrested, but Portable fled the scene and has since gone into hiding.

“Multiple formal invitations were sent to him, requesting his presence at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, which he deliberately ignored without cause or legal representation,” the police statement explained.

Meanwhile, the police have requested the public’s assistance in apprehending Portable.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to assist the police by providing any valuable information that can lead to his immediate arrest. Anyone found aiding or harbouring the suspect will face legal consequences,” the police stated.

On February 6, the police had arraigned nine proteges of the famous singer before a Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, for allegedly assaulting officers of the Ota Zonal Planning office of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Those arraigned were Nurudeen Warris, 21; Adetola Alashe, 25; Samuel Adeleke, 28; Oluwaseun Ayenuwa, 19; Oluwapelumi Adeosun, 20; Gospel Kanu, 20; Precious Ohiegebo, 19; Ifeoluwa Babatunde, 27; and Fatimo Muhammed, 26.

The defendants were arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on felony, assault and restriction, armed with cutlasses and guns, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and intending to kill.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

They were granted bail of N5 million each with sureties who are licensed bond agents registered with the state government.

The case was adjourned until March 17 for further hearing.