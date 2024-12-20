Assailants kill man who went to reconcile with wife in Jos 

The family of Shamsuddeen Ahmad, who was brutally murdered around the Yankeke community in Jos, Plateau State, has begged the deceased’s friends not to take revenge against his killers.

Our correspondent reports that on Wednesday, the deceased, a resident of Yantifa community, reportedly went to reconcile with his wife in Yankeke community but he was attacked and killed by some yet-to-be-identified people.

This incident sparked fear around the Yankeke-Yantifa axis, with concerns about possible reprisal.

Following the incident, security personnel were quickly deployed to the Yantifa area to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Abubakar Ahmad, an elder brother to the deceased, told Daily Trust that his family has cautioned anyone against taking revenge over the killing of their brother, calling on members of the community to remain calm and not take the law into their hands.

He said, “Our brother was killed for an offense we don’t know as a family. All we know is that he had a misunderstanding with his wife, who resides around the Yankeke community.

“So, he went there to see how he could convince her to return, only for a group of people to attack him and stab him with sharp objects on the neck and stomach.

“Anyone intending to take revenge against his killers is not doing so with our permission or knowledge. As a family, we believe that his time to leave has come and we leave everything to Allah.”

Daily Trust reports that the deceased is survived by a wife and a daughter.