Assailants hack 62-year-old physically challenged to death in Ogun

Suspected assailants have hacked a 62-year-old physically challenged man, Adetunji Ayaji, to death at his residence in Imasayi, Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.…

Suspected assailants have hacked a 62-year-old physically challenged man, Adetunji Ayaji, to death at his residence in Imasayi, Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The killers reportedly broke into the house after his relatives left for work and matcheted him to death.

Tinubu mourns first FCT minister, Ajose-Adeogun

S/Arabia launches Hajj virtues programme for young visitors

Police spokesman, Omotola Odutola, confirmed this incident on Thursday.

He said the victim was macheted to death around 3pm on Wednesday and the family members met his lifeless body in the pool of blood upon their return.

He assured that the command would hasten the investigation with a view to unraveling those behind the act.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...