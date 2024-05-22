Aspira Nigeria Donates Laundromat to Bayero Varsity Kano

Bayero University Kano (BUK) students can now enjoy free laundry services as Aspira Nigeria Limited, the maker of popular detergent brand Viva, has set up…

Bayero University Kano (BUK) students can now enjoy free laundry services as Aspira Nigeria Limited, the maker of popular detergent brand Viva, has set up a fully-furnished laundromat were students can have a free laundry services while studying.

The company launched its “Viva Laundromat” project at BUK in Tuesday at the varsity old campus, following similar successful launches at the University of Lagos and Ibadan.

This first-of-its-kind ultramodern facility which contained about 40 washing machines and pressing irons aims to ease the burden on students who often struggle to find laundry services while studying.

Expressing his appreciation during the inauguration ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sagir Adamu Abbas highlighted how the initiative will allow the students to focus and dedicate more time to their studies.

He also noted that the company also donated essential items to the university, including shirts, jackets, raincoats, rain boots, among other items.

The Head Marketing at Aspira Nigeria, Lynda Aguocha, while inaugurating the project at the varsity said that the laundromats is a testament to the company’s commitment to making a positive impact on the students’ lives.

“Our mission extends beyond cleanliness; it’s about fostering a sense of community, relieving financial strain, and empowering students to focus on what truly matters.” She stated.

In her welcoming address, Prof. Binta Jibril emphasized that this facility is dedicated to the students noting that it’s their hope that it will serve as a reminder of the support and investment in the student well-being and success.

“Let us celebrate this day as a symbol of partnership and progress. Together, we continue to build an environment that nurtures learning, growth, and excellence.” She added.

On his side, the General Manager of the company, Abbas Jaafar, also points out that the initiative is a part of Aspira’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and their dedication to the community.

Adding that they believe in the power of education to shape the future of our nation.

“Supporting students in their academic journey is crucial for building a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.”

The SUG President, Comrade Nasir Ibrahim Isa, while reacting to the new facility given to them on behalf of the students, stated that the facility means a a lot to them as some finds it difficult to facilitate their laundry services as they always see the chore interfering with their academic activities.

The facility will help them have more time for their studies more especially for people who can’t afford commercial laundry services as this is going to be given to them at no cost.