Asiwaju’s cabinet: Matters arising in public scrutiny, service and integrity

Every responsible government ought to act in the interest of the public, as whatever a government chooses to do or not to do is the open definition of public policy. Today, we blame our government and the leadership for every ill that plague our land, expecting it to act with dispatch in public interest. Yet, if the government must act with the urgency and intensity we expect, it must necessarily abridge the diverse and often conflicting vested interests that have limited our ability to reach our full national potentials. Therefore, it must step not only on the mighty cancerous toes causing extreme pains in our body polity, but also crush the feeble viral fingers of susceptible criminal toddlers.

The problem with our nation is the erosion of a national culture built on integrity, defined as an unimpaired character that stands public scrutiny demonstrated by a well-ordered private and public life devoid moral or material corruptibility. When integrity is asphyxiated in any polity, the essence of public service is lost as hedonism and pursuit of vested interests take over the instinct of virtually every stakeholder. We all lament that our constitution is deficient in certain areas and advocate that our nation must be guided by the rule of law. Yet we are not united around the core value of integrity that needs to be addressed for the protection of our collective national interest, we all cry for national rebirth or reform without appreciating the depth integrity deficit in our national polity.

There are three dimensions to the compromise of this core value in Nigeria: Abdication of public service, professionalisation and desecration of politics and celebration of corruption. The sin of abdication of public service is a product of desecration of the noble art of politics and condoning of corruption in public and private life in the country. In 1925, Mahatma Gandhi, the man Indians deify as father of the nation illustrated these vices as politics without principle, wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, commerce without morality, science without humanity and worship without sacrifice.

Our nation rates very high in all these disturbing indices, needing serious and collective intervention. In discreet and practical terms, our government must make fundamental decisions that would produce radical changes in our culture of disdain. There is optimism that the various reform initiatives of the government will manifestly address these issues. At the street level however, the understanding of reform is withdrawal of rights and privileges and curtailment of freedoms. Therefore, it induces trepidation and rejection. Yes, reform may seem punitive (and of course would ‘block’ some vested interests), its longer-term goals and objectives are to ensure equilibrium in the society by expanding access to national wealth, ensuring provision of public goods and services and guaranteeing protection of life and properties of all citizens.

The kind of urgency we want the government to address the accumulated challenges demands the initiation and pursuit of radical reform policies that must definitely inconvenience many interest groups in implementation. They will manifest in rigid state control, seeming over-regulation of public life with strong monitoring, compliance and deterrence strategies of enforcement that look punitive in outlook.

But we cannot in a world of democracy and human rights afford official high-handedness and return to a police-state. Without being overly prescriptive, what our nation needs in this difficult moment is the regulation our public life in a manner that does not cause extreme dislocation, nor induce shock and glut. Since our first sin in Nigeria is the abdication of public service, we need a restoration of pride in public service through consolidation and alignment of the public sector with recognition, empowerment and reward of bureaucrats and technocrats who are invaluable to national growth and development but have suffered a high degree of de-motivation and insecurity in the recent past.

The pursuit of our national reform project must be real and tangible in its criminalisation of corruption in all its ramifications. It must of course seek to de-professionalise political offices, and ensure that only citizens with impeccable record in public and private sector management are attracted into politics to continue “to serve with integrity”. The seed of our national reform should be sown in benchmarking our national core value on this vital index of good governance. Our reform agenda should capable of exorcising the nation of the cardinal sins illustrated by Mahatma Gandhi.

In assuming public office and conducting public affairs, we must adhere to the seven principles of public life known as the Nolan Principles: These are selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership. Reforming Nigeria is a hydra-headed challenge, demanding a 360 Degree attention to reach our Canaan. We must acknowledge and respect the genuine agitations of many Nigerians on the future of our country. But such agitations and expressions will be meaningless without addressing the fundamental issue of evolving a national culture built on integrity.

This should be our beacon as we engage ourselves in the subject of national rebirth or reform. It’s going to be “not business as usual’’. The critical and urgent nature of the reform agenda demands a correct appreciation of the mass media in Nigeria as providing public service. The existence of trust between the government and the press or the fourth estate of the realm, and its involvement at every phase of the policy process will smoothen our ride along the difficult path of reform and inspire our preparedness for change. After all, Allah does not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves.

Abdulwarees is Deputy Director/ Head, Strategic Planning & Corporate Development Department, Voice of Nigeria, Abuja

