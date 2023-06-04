Asensio to leave Real Madrid in summer

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio confirmed on Saturday he is leaving the Spanish giants at the end of his contract in June. “I have to…

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio confirmed on Saturday he is leaving the Spanish giants at the end of his contract in June.

“I have to take a difficult decision – I have decided to embark on a new direction in search of a new project where I can achieve new goals,” Asensio said in a video he published on social media.

“Today I address you with a lump in my throat and mixed feelings.

“From a very young age, Real Madrid became my passion, my dream and my most cherished goal, and I have had the privilege of making this dream come true during these wonderful years.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...