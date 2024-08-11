ASCSN Reelects Bola-Audu As National President

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has re-elected Comrade Innocent Bola-Audu as its National President For a second term in office. The…

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has re-elected Comrade Innocent Bola-Audu as its National President For a second term in office.

The election took place on Saturday in Abuja at the ASCSN’s Emergency National Delegates Conference (NDC), which deliberated extensively on issues affecting the Association and the generality of Nigerian workers as well as the state of the nation.

Also, the National Delegates Conference elected Comrade Hassan Abba, Comrade Tari Dounana, Comrade Andrew Magaji, and Comrade Odunayo Adebayo Adesoye, all as Vice Presidents of the Association.

According to a communique issued at the end of the NDC, jointly signed by Comrade Bola-Audu and ASCSN Secretary General, Comrade Gamaliel Chinyere Acho, other elected members of the Association’s Central Working Committee (CWC) include; Comrade Rahab Maigari – National Treasurer; Comrade Nkiru Aneke – Internal Auditor; Comrade Jonathan Ogbeni Aligbe – National Trustee; Comrade Gamaliel Chinyere Acho – Secretary General; Comrade Gold Dybo – National Ex-Offico; Comrade Isaac Job Lingmu – National Ex-Offico;

Comrade Christopher Ehidiauwa Lengbedion – National Ex-Offico; Comrade Adebayo Oluwa – National Ex-Offico, and Comrade Orisamuyiwa Oladele Abidakun – National Ex-Offico.

“The NDC-in-session reviewed and hailed the historic 9th July, 2024 judgment delivered by Honourable Justice O. O. Oyewunmi of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in Suit No. NIC/ABJ/214/2022 between Innocent Bola-Audu vs. Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) & 2 Ors. which unequivocally affirmed and reinstated Comrade Innocent Bola-Audu as the one and only National President of the Association.

“The NDC-in-session acknowledged information from the NEC that some members of the CWC resigned and are not interested in being re-elected to the CWC.

“The NDC-in-session re-elected Comrade Innocent Bola-Audu for a second term in office as the National President of the Association. Also elected were other officers of the CWC.

“The NDC-in-session hailed the elections as free and fair and enjoyed healthy participation of delegates drawn from the thirty-six states of the federation and the FCT.

“The NDC-in session roundly condemned attempts by some former and present members and staff of the Association and their cohorts to fragment, rubbish and destroy the Association and also stop the ongoing police investigations into the colossal financial fraud and other crimes they committed against the Association.

“The NDC-in-session applauded the efforts of the Nigeria Police under the able leadership of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in ensuring thorough investigation and due prosecution of all persons indicted for looting the resources of the Association, and pledged full support to the law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is done,” the communique stated.

The NDC-in-session further called on the Inspector General of Police to intervene and direct the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to unseal and open the Abuja annex of the National Secretariat of ASCSN to Comrade Innocent Bola-Audu, the court-affirmed National President of the Association.

“The NDC noted that the illegal action of Commissioner of Police Benneth Igwe in unlawfully and violently sealing the annex several weeks ago is in gross violation of the law (especially the Police Act) and very contemptuous of the judgment of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, and is hindering smooth operation and management of the affairs of the Association.

“The NDC-in-session confirmed the appointment of Comrade Gamaliel Chinyere Acho as the new Secretary General of the Association, which appointment was earlier made by the Central Working Committee (CWC) and ratified by the National Executive Council (NEC).

“The NDC-in-session commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment for the timely resolution of the new national minimum wage issue, noting that N70,000 (Seventy Thousand Naira) is good benchmark for the least paid worker in Nigeria in view of the high cost of living in the country and the realities surrounding the Nigerian economy. Delegates also enjoined the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to direct that consequential adjustments be immediately effected on the new minimum wage, and that payment of the new wages should commence no later than September 2024.

“The NDC-in-session urged the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council to promptly engage with the National Incomes, Salaries and Wages Commission and the Office of the head of Civil Service of the Federation to put machinery in motion for the consequential adjustments,” the communique added.