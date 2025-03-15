Asake’s family demands N50m house for ailing father

The family of the popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ahmed Ololade, also known as Asake, has asked him to take responsibility for his ailing father, Fatai Odunsi, and alleged daughter, Zeenat.

In a viral video, Odunsi had accused Asake of abandonment, saying that he has been battling a stroke since 2022.

The aged man alleged that the singer continued to ignore his calls despite his failing health. He also sought financial assistance from the public.

SPONSOR AD

He said: “I am the father to Asake who is singing. The last time I saw him was when this thing happened to me on March 29, 2022.

Asake breaks silence on father’s viral video

Asake to perform at O2 Arena for second time

“He does not pick up my calls anytime I call him. Now I have become tired. I have been looking for this my brother and I recently met with him.”

Reacting to the controversy, Asake took to social media on Friday and dropped a cryptic message.

“You can’t please everyone, you can’t please the world. But anything you are doing, just do it for God.

“My own father wants to cajole me, and I have sent so much money to him. I have struggled for so many years, but they want to make me get tired of life,” Asake said while singing in Yoruba.

On Saturday, the situation escalated when Odunsi and his family revealed additional details about their grievances with the singer

In a viral video, the family, speaking through a female representative, claimed Asake abandoned his alleged 11-year-old daughter, Zeenat and made specific demands from him.

The family said: “I’m begging you, Asake; you’ll grow old one day, so please take care of your father. Asake needs to come and do what is required. Even if Nigerians contributed N10 billion to Mr Odunsi, Asake’s N1 million would make him happier than he is today. The Quran says we will reap whatever we sow in this life. Ololade, Mr Money, we want you to continue growing, and God will keep blessing you. May God also help you to support your father.

“I won’t go into your mother’s issue, but you must do the right thing and care for your father. In Isale Eko, you can find a house worth N40 million or N50 million. You could buy one for your father so he can live off the rent if you don’t want to provide for him directly.

“If you don’t want to take care of him, at least buy a house worth N50 million in his name, and he will survive on the rent. He’s not asking for much.

“Also, if you are in doubt about Zeenat, the mother has agreed to a DNA test.”

The former YBNL Nation and Empire Distribution signee is yet to respond to the family’s latest claims.