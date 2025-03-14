Asake breaks silence on father’s viral video

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ahmed Ololade, also known as Asake, has reacted to allegation of neglect made by his father, Fatai Odunsi.

In a now-viral video, Odunsi accused Asake of abandonment, saying that he has been battling a stroke since 2022.

The aged man alleged that the singer continued to ignore his calls despite his failing health. He also sought financial assistance from the public.

He said: “I am the father to Asake who is singing. The last time I saw him was when this thing happened to me on March 29, 2022.

“He does not pick up my calls anytime I call him. Now I have become tired. I have been looking for this my brother and I recently met with him.”

Reacting to the controversy, Asake took to social media on Friday and dropped a cryptic message.

“You can’t please everyone, you can’t please the world. But anything you are doing, just do it for God.

“My own father wants to cajole me, and I have sent so much money to him. I have struggled for so many years, but they want to make me get tired of life,” Asake said while singing in Yoruba.

In September 2022, Asake’s debut album ‘Mr. Money with the Vibe’ was released, breaking the record for the biggest opening day for an African album on Apple Music at the time.

The album debuted at number 66 on the Billboard 200 chart and recorded the highest charting Nigerian debut album in the history of the chart