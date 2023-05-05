Asake Announces O2 Arena Concert months after cancelled London show  

Nigerian music star, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has announced the official date for his headline concert at the iconic O2 Arena in London.…

Nigerian music star, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has announced the official date for his headline concert at the iconic O2 Arena in London.

Asake, who made a loud statement in December 2022 after he sold out three dates at the 5000-capacity O2 Brixton Academy in London, is set to make a return to the city.

The YBNL signee suffered a setback after the last lap of his 02 Brixton concert was cancelled after a security breach that led to death.

However, he is set to make things right with the 20,000-capacity 02 Arena.

In a tweet on Friday, the singer said his headline show at the Arena would be held on August 20, 2023.

He wrote: “My London family see you this Summer at The O2 Arena @TheO2 Sun 20th August 2023. Pre Sale Sign 🆙 Pre-Sale Tickets 10am 10.05.23 General Sale 10am 12.05.23 See you all then ❤️🇬🇧”

Meanwhile, his fans on Twitter are excited about the latest announcement by the musician. Below are some of their comments:

@asakewarrior wrote: “Yesssssssss king 👑, see you soon”

@ikthegreat: “I will be there no matter what.”

@BoyNextDør: “Asake isn’t slowing down anytime soon.”

@farzyfarz23: “Sold out!🔥 Mr money with the doings 🔥”

@Nbagg5: “Safe to say asake is the biggest artist from ybnl history no cap🐐”

Famously known as Mr. Money With the Vibe, Asake has established himself as a foremost hitmaker whose music has defined the recent Afribeats soundscape.

So far in 2023, he has released two singles ‘Yoga’ and ‘2:30’ both of which reached NO. 1 on the TurnTable Hot 100.

The singer with his upcoming O2 Arena concert, would be joining Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy as Nigerian acts who have headlined the 20K capacity O2 Arena.