Asa LGC emerge champions of Sardauna Cup

Young and energetic football team of Asa Local Government has emerged champions of the maiden edition of the Sardauna Cup Under-16 football competition.

Asa won the final match by defeating Offa local government 5-4 on penalties after the regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the third place match, Oyun walked over Baruten who reportedly shunned the match after they were sanctioned by the committee for fielding three overage players during the semi-final against Offa.

SPONSOR AD

The sixteen local government area councils in the state took part in the competition.

The final game was preceded by a novelty match between members of the Kwara State Executive council and their counterparts in the House of Assembly.

The well attended match drew dignitaries from across the length and breadth of the state including the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Elder Kayode Alabi.

The tournament was organized to mark the 65th birthday celebration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who doubles as the Sardauna of Ilorin Emirate.

Asa took home a N500,000 cash prize, while the second and third-place teams received N300,000 and N200,000, respectively.

Speaking to newsmen after the final match, Chairman of Asa, Shehu Yahaya Ladan said the councils will continue to support the governor’s unwavering support for youth development.

Yahaya highlighted Asa LG’s investment in sports infrastructure, noting that the council is currently developing a sports center.

“As winners of the first Sardauna Football Tournament, I will ensure that the players who represented Asa and made us proud receive life-changing support from the council,” Yahaya concluded.