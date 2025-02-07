Asa LGC emerge champions of Sardauna Cup

Young and energetic football team of Asa Local Government has emerged champions of the maiden edition of the Sardauna Cup Under-16 football competition.
Asa won the final match by defeating Offa local government 5-4 on penalties after the regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw.
In the third place match, Oyun walked over Baruten who reportedly shunned the match after they were sanctioned by the committee for fielding three overage players during the semi-final against Offa.
The sixteen local government area councils in the state took part in the competition.
- FIBA U-19 Women’s W’Cup: Nigeria draws Portugal, Canada, and China
- Tsitsipas battles past valiant Griekspoor in Rotterdam
The final game was preceded by a novelty match between members of the Kwara State Executive council and their counterparts in the House of Assembly.
The well attended match drew dignitaries from across the length and breadth of the state including the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Elder Kayode Alabi.
The tournament was organized to mark the 65th birthday celebration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who doubles as the Sardauna of Ilorin Emirate.
Asa took home a N500,000 cash prize, while the second and third-place teams received N300,000 and N200,000, respectively.
Speaking to newsmen after the final match, Chairman of Asa, Shehu Yahaya Ladan said the councils will continue to support the governor’s unwavering support for youth development.
Yahaya highlighted Asa LG’s investment in sports infrastructure, noting that the council is currently developing a sports center.
“As winners of the first Sardauna Football Tournament, I will ensure that the players who represented Asa and made us proud receive life-changing support from the council,” Yahaya concluded.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.