…As Jigawa acquires 300 tractors, 60 combined harvesters, others

The Jigawa State government has announced that as part of its commitment towards boosting agricultural activities, it has acquired 300 tractors, 60 combined harvesters, and other implements, including planters and thrashers, which will be launched in the state soon.

This was disclosed by Governor Malam Umar Namadi during the 2025 Wheat Green Field Day that was held in Dabi, Ringim LGA, of the state, to celebrate a successful wheat farming season.

According to the governor, the giant stride so far achieved in the state’s agricultural sector clearly shows the government’s commitment to making it a leading wheat producer natonwide.

SPONSOR AD

“Today, we gather not just to celebrate a harvest but to celebrate the remarkable strides Jigawa State has made in transforming our agricultural landscape, particularly in wheat production. We stand here on the fertile fields of Jigawa, a testament to the hard work, dedication and resilience of our farmers.

“Let me take this opportunity to inform the honourable minister and all our partners in the journey to agricultural transformation that we have gone far in our plan to establish the Jigawa Farm Mechanisation Company, which will cover all 30 constituencies in the state.

“Already, 300 tractors, 60 combined harvesters, and other implements, including planters and threshers, have been procured to be launched hopefully within the first quarter of this year,” he said.

The governor explained that Jigawa State has gradually transformed into a leading producer of wheat in Nigeria, while outlining how it progressed from cultivating 55,000 hectares in 2023/2024 season to an impressive 80,000 hectares in 2024/2025.

He said the development is a clear testimony of an inclusive economic growth that would benefit all farmers in the state.

“Our vision is ambitious yet achievable: we aim to cultivate 500,000 hectares of wheat by 2030. This target is firmly aligned with our 12-Point Development Agenda and our Agricultural Transformation Agenda.

“We are confident that through strategic investments, technological advancements and continued collaboration, we will realise this goal,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Alhaji Abubakar Kyari, had commended the Jigawa State government for its proactive approach to wheat production, describing it as a model for other states.

“I am glad that the state continues to break its own record in doing well amongst its peers in every sphere of agricultural development.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to his excellency for the remarkable successes achieved in the preparation of farmlands and distribution of agricultural inputs in Jigawa State, in the ongoing 2024/2025 dry season farming under the African Development Bank’s National Agricultural Growth Scheme Agro-Pocket Programme in Dabi, Ringim,” the minister revealed.

The event, organised in partnership with the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN), brought together wheat farmers, policymakers, development partners and agricultural experts to assess progress and discuss strategies for boosting wheat production in the country.