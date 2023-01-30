As Atiku/Okowa campaign train arrives Sokoto today

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his entourage visit Sokoto State today as part of his ongoing presidential…

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his entourage visit Sokoto State today as part of his ongoing presidential campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Although the Atiku is in Sokoto for a political rally, he is expected to commission and inspect multi-billion naira projects executed by the Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwa-led administration.

According to the schedule of the visit, Atiku and his entourage will pay homage to His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, in his palace.

From the palace of the sultan, Atiku will proceed to the former Dandima Roundabout to commission the multi-billion naira flyover constructed by the Tambuwal administration.

Shortly after that, he will lead the campaign train to the Giginya Memorial Stadium, venue of the presidential campaign rally, where a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters will receive them.

The PDP presidential candidate is expected to address the crowd and drop his political message to the people of Sokoto State in respect of the forthcoming presidential election.

Key PDP stakeholders that are expected to speak at the rally include Governor Tambuwal and the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

After the rally, Atiku is expected to meet with the business community and major PDP stakeholders at the Sokoto State International Conference Centre at Kasarawa, a suburb a few kilometres away from the state capital.

From there, he will lead his entourage to another multi-billion naira project, the Sokoto State Teaching Hospital, for inspection. The under-construction project is another giant stride of the Tambuwal-led administration.

The inspection of the hospital will mark the end of Atiku’s visit to Sokoto, as according to the schedule, his entourage will be escorted to the Sultan Abubakar lll International Airport for departure to Abuja.

Speaking to Daily Trust on the visit, the Sokoto State Chairman of PDP, Hon Muhammad Bello Aliyu Goronyo, confirmed that all necessary arragements had been put in place for a hitch-free visit, as according to him, supporters of the party have prepared to give Atiku a befitting reception during his stay in Sokoto.

Hon Goronyo described Atiku’s visit as a homecoming, noting that, “Sokoto as a PDP state is a second home to Atiku, assuring that the presidential candidate would get a warm reception.

He further said that, “The existing political relationship between the PDP presidential candidate and the incumbent governor tells everything about this historic visit of our presidential candidate. We need not to tell the world how important this visit is to the people of Sokoto.

“With the laudable projects executed by the PDP-led government in Sokoto in the last eight years, I am sure the people of Sokoto will not hesitate to vote for PDP at all levels during the forthcoming general elections. I’m confident that the people of Sokoto will vote for Atiku and all the candidates fielded by the PDP during the elections.

“PDP will not relent in its efforts to convince the people of Sokoto State to vote for its candidates in the forthcoming elections. The PDP-led government has done a lot for the people of Sokoto in the last eight years and therefore has every right to come out and seek for their support ahead of the next elections. Allowing PDP to retain power in Sokoto will give way for continuity in governance in the state.

“All the projects started by the present state government would be completed if the people of Sokoto give PDP another chance to form the next government in the state. We hope the people of Sokoto will give our great party another chance.

“As for our presidential candidate, people have witnessed what the PDP-led government did in the past and they know the capability and experience of our presidential candidate, and if elected president, I am sure Nigerians will witness tremendous development under an Atiku-led administration.”

Hon Goronyo, therefore, appealed to the people of Sokoto to come out en masse to receive the PDP presidential candidate, saying Sokoto was known for warm reception to visitors.

He said, “I am appealing to all PDP supporters and the entire people of Sokoto to be calm and law-abiding before, during and after the visit. We should not allow ourselves to be used for political violence. We should try and play our politics without bitterness.”