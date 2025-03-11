Aruna targets $800,000 at WTT Champions Chongqing 2025

From Dotun Omisakin, Lagos

The 2025 ITTF Africa Cup champion, Omar Assar of Egypt, and his continental rival, Quadri Aruna of Nigeria will resume action tomorrow, Wednesday March 12, as they battle for the $800,000 prize money WTT Champions Chongqing 2025 in China.

The duo who were the finalists at the 2025 ITTF African Cup held in Tunis last month will compete against the top 32 players in the world.

Other shining African players to feature at the tournament include Hana Goda and Dina Meshref of Egypt in the female category.

The WTT Champions Chongqing 2025 marks the season’s inaugural WTT Champions event, showcasing 32 Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles will be held from March 11 to 16.

Assar will face German star Dan Qiu in the first round while Aruna faces his biggest challenge yet against world No. 2, Wang Chuqin of China, in their first-ever competitive match on the same day.

Aruna, a seasoned competitor, brings experience and tactical versatility to the table, while Wang, backed by his ice-cold composure and a roaring home crowd, will aim to dictate the tempo.

Goda, who recently reclaimed her ITTF Africa Cup title after a 4-2 comeback against Meshref, will face South Korea’s sensation Shun Yubin in a battle of wits between two of the brightest stars in the world on Thursday, March 13.