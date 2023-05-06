Aruna Quadri through to semi-finals of ITTF Africa Cup

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna is through to the semi-finals of the ongoing International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Cup in Nairobi, Kenya. Aruna will face Mohamed…

Aruna will face Mohamed El-Beiali of Egypt at the Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday for a place in the finals of the event.

He had to see off Cote D’ Ivoire’s Don Ange Cedric Oba 4-0 in the Round of 16 before beating Egypt’s Youssef Abdel Aziz 4-1 (14-16 11-7 13-11 11-5 11-7) in the quarter-finals.

Aruna’s compatriot at the event, Taiwo Mati, who defeated Kenya’s Brian Mutua 4-0 in the Round of 16, failed to reach the semi-finals as he lost 2-4 to Antoine Razafinarivo of Madagascar in the quarter-finals.

In the women’s event, Esther Oribamise defeated Nandeshwaree Jalim of Mauritius 3-4 in the Round of 16 but lost to Dina Meshref of Egypt 1-4 in the quarter-finals.

Compatriot Fatimo Bello, who also won her Round of 16 game against Uganda’s Jemimah Nakawala 4-2, however, lost to Egypt’s Hana Goda 0-4 in the quarter-finals.

The tournament is expected to end on Saturday. (NAN)