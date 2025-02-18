Aruna, Meshref set to defend titles at ITTF Africa Cup

Defending champions, Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna and Egypt’s Dina Meshref, are gearing up to defend their highly coveted crowns at the 2025 ITTF Africa Cup, scheduled to take place in Tunis, Tunisia, from February 25 to 27.

Beyond the prestigious titles, players will battle for spots at the 2025 ITTF World Cup in Macau, China, to be held from April 14-20.

The top four semi-finalists in both the men and women’s categories will secure automatic qualification for the global event.

The tournament, the first on the ITTF Africa calendar, promises thrilling action as top-ranked players from across the continent converge at the El-Menzah Sports Palace, a 5,500-capacity multi-purpose arena to compete for a share of the $25,000 prize money.

Aruna, the most decorated player in the competition’s history with five titles, is set to renew his fierce rivalry with Egypt’s Omar Assar, who has also won five times. However, Aruna holds the edge in final appearances.

Other notable names in the men’s competition include Benin’s Abdel-Kabir Salifou, Congo Brazzaville’s Saheed Idowu, and Tunisia’s Wassim Essid, all hoping to pull off surprises.

On the women’s side, nine-time champion Dina Meshref faces a strong challenge from Egypt’s rising star Hana Goda, the continent’s current No. 1 player, and Mariam Alhodaby, the 2024 runner-up.

The President of the Tunisia Table Tennis Federation (TTTF), Lotfi Guerfel, assured fans of a well-organized event with live-streaming for a global audience.

“TTTF is fully prepared to host this prestigious tournament. We have gained extensive experience from previous events and continue refining our approach based on feedback from all stakeholders.

“Our planning includes well-defined committees, high-quality equipment, and a dedicated technology team to broadcast matches online,” he said.

The President of ITTF Africa, Wahid Oshodi, highlighted the rapid growth of table tennis in Africa, saying the tournament offers the platforms for budding table tennis players to showcase their talents.

“The sport has evolved significantly in recent years. This event not only provides a platform for established stars but also offers young talents an opportunity to shine on the continental stage,” he said.