Artisans mistaken for robbers lynched in Edo

Two artisans identified as Osamudiamen Ehigie and Nosa Aghimie, reportedly mistaken for armed robbers, have been lynched by a mob in Benin, the Edo State capital.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Amagba community in Oredo LGA of the state.

It was further gathered that three suspects arrested in connection with the incident were Frank Abolo, 37, Samson Odewole, 22 Happy Ohiowere, 25.

The deceased, who were welders, were said to be returning from a project site in Amagba around 6pm when they ran into gunmen who had just robbed in the area.

The gunmen, on sighting the duo, began running after them and that they reportedly ran into a house and hid.

The residents in the neighbourhood, who mistook the two individuals for the robbers, apprehended them and reportedly beat them to death.

City & Crime gathered that police preliminary investigation exonerated the two artisans from the said crime.

The owner of the site where they had gone to work reportedly affirmed their innocence.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident, saying the three suspects have been charged to court for murder.

“The command is aware of the incident where two young boys met their unfortunate situation.

“The command has commenced investigation in that regard and immediately arrested three suspects, while two other suspects are at large,” he stated.