ARTHURITE | AWS EVENT – The Transformative Cloud Innovations: The Future Is Cloud

Arthurite Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning energy, oil & gas, real estate, agriculture, and commodities, proudly introduces Arthurite Integrated—its dedicated technology and IT division.

Since its inception in 2018, Arthurite Integrated has become a trusted name in cloud computing, IT solutions, and digital transformation services, leveraging over 20 years of combined staff experience to drive innovation across Africa.

About Arthurite Integrated

Arthurite Integrated is the technology arm of the Arthurite Group, providing businesses with scalable, secure, and tailored IT and cloud solutions. Its services include:

Cloud Solutions: As an AWS Partner, the company offers cloud migration, optimization, and management services.

IT Services: Delivering infrastructure modernization, data analytics, cybersecurity, and enterprise-grade IT solutions.

AWS Academy: A world-class training platform that equips students and professionals with the skills and certifications needed to excel in cloud computing.

With a mission to become the leading partner for global tech companies entering Africa, Arthurite Integrated has already made significant strides:

AWS Partnership: Successfully registered as an AWS Partner, enabling us to deliver world-class cloud solutions.

Client Value: Providing innovative, modern solutions to empower businesses in the AWS cloud space. We have successfully delivered innovative solutions to numerous clients, including DDBuilding and Titian Physiotherapy.

Cloud Training Programs: Conducting impactful training sessions that have equipped numerous professionals and students with essential cloud skills.

Paid Internship Initiatives: Creating opportunities for young talents to gain hands-on experience in the tech industry.

Spreading Cloud Awareness: Leading outreach and awareness programs to highlight the transformative potential of cloud technology.

Huawei Registration: Successfully registered with Huawei as part of our ongoing partnership expansion.

AWS Cloud Conference 2025

As part of its commitment to fostering innovation and growth, Arthurite Integrated is proud to host the AWS Cloud Conference 2025 on January 29, 2025, by 9am at No 2, Nnobi Street, Off Kilo Bus-stop, Surulere, Lagos. This premier event is designed to bring together industry leaders, cloud professionals, and learners to explore the power of AWS technologies.

Event Highlights

Visionary Keynote: To be Delivered by Kayode A. Akomolafe, Digital Transformation Director at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Engaging Panel Discussions:

Panel 1 Topic: “Harnessing the Power of Cloud for Business Agility and Innovation: Real-World Applications and Future Trends.”

Panel 2 Topic: “From Vision to Execution: Strategies for Cloud Adoption and ROI Optimization.”

Hands-On Workshops: Practical sessions empowering attendees to maximize AWS capabilities.

Networking Opportunities: A platform for innovators, partners, and leaders to connect and collaborate.

Live Demonstrations: Showcasing cutting-edge cloud technologies and tailored solutions.

YouTube Webinar Series: A Lead-Up to the Conference

From January 20–24, 2025, Arthurite Integrated hosted the AWS Webinar Series, a five-day online event featuring expert-led sessions designed to empower participants with actionable insights into AWS technologies.

Visionary Keynote Address:

A Vision for Africa’s Digital Future

Arthurite Integrated is dedicated to becoming the premier partner for global tech companies entering Africa. By expanding its partnerships with industry giants such as Oracle, Microsoft, Huawei, NVIDIA, and others, the company is poised to lead Africa’s transformation into a hub for digital innovation and excellence.

Join Us

