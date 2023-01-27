✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Arteta’s ability never in doubt, says City boss Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Thursday said he was well aware of Mikel Arteta’s quality long before he led Arsenal to the top of…

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Thursday said he was well aware of Mikel Arteta’s quality long before he led Arsenal to the top of the Premier League, lauding the north London team for keeping faith in his former assistant.

Arteta, who captained Arsenal during his playing career, served as assistant to Guardiola at City from 2016 to 2019 before Arsenal appointed him as manager.

Arteta’s Arsenal currently sit top of the league standings with 50 points after 19 games, five points above second-placed City who have played a game more.

The teams will face off at the Etihad Stadium in Friday’s fourth-round FA Cup clash.

 

