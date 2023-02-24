Arsonists ‘bomb’ APC candidate’s residence in Rivers

The All Progressives Congress House of Assembly Candidate for Etche Constituency in Rivers State, Hon Charles Anyanwu, has narrowly escaped death as arsonists attacked his…

The All Progressives Congress House of Assembly Candidate for Etche Constituency in Rivers State, Hon Charles Anyanwu, has narrowly escaped death as arsonists attacked his residence in Port Harcourt.

He was said to have survived an attack a few days ago when some yet-to-be identified gunmen shot at his convoy while he was on a campaign rally in Etche, his local government area.

Sources close to the candidate informed our reporter that the arsonists invaded Anyanwu’s residence and detonated an improvised substance suspected to be dynamites.

There was no loss of life during the incident but the candidate’s buildings and property were destroyed.

The Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko, said the matter was being investigated.