Arsenal’s title dreams dashed despite last-day win over Everton

Arsenal’s dreams of a first Premier League crown in 20 years were dashed as their 2-1 win against Everton was rendered irrelevant by Manchester City’s title-clinching victory over West Ham.

Idrissa Gueye put Everton in front late in the first half before Takehiro Tomiyasu quickly equalised.

By the time Kai Havertz scored Arsenal’s winner in the 89th minute, City were already well on course to retain the title.

Arsenal had been almost flawless in 2024, with 16 wins and one draw, away to City, in their 18 league matches.

However, one costly slip-up in a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa last month proved decisive in denying them a first title since Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ in 2004.