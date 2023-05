Manchester City are on the brink of a fifth Premier League title in six seasons after Arsenal were beaten 3-0 at home by Brighton on…

Manchester City are on the brink of a fifth Premier League title in six seasons after Arsenal were beaten 3-0 at home by Brighton on Sunday.

The Gunners’ hopes of a first league title in 19 years were realistically ended as goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan left them still four points adrift of City, who have three games left to secure the one win they need to win the league.