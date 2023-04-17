Arsenal squander two-goal lead in draw at West Ham

Arsenal’s Premier League title jitters returned in a potentially costly 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday as for the second week in a…

Arsenal’s Premier League title jitters returned in a potentially costly 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday as for the second week in a row they threw away a two-goal advantage.

The leaders were 2-0 up and cruising with Gabriel Jesus tapping home in the seventh minute and Martin Odegaard doubling Arsenal’s lead with a volley three minutes later.

But everything changed when they conceded a sloppy penalty that Said Benrahma tucked away in the 33rd minute.

Bukayo Saka had the chance to restore Arsenal’s two-goal lead early in the second half only to blaze a penalty well wide before Jarrod Bowen volleyed in West Ham’s equaliser in the 54th minute.