Arsenal sign Italy Euro 2024 star from Bologna

Arsenal have signed Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna on what the Premier League club said on Monday was a “long-term contract”.

No fee was disclosed, but British media reports said Calafiori, 22, had arrived at the Emirates Stadium on a five-year deal worth £42 million ($54 million) after representing Italy at Euro 2024.

“We welcome Riccardo and his family to Arsenal,” said Gunners manager Mikel Arteta. “He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defence.

“Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies.

“He has already shown great development in recent seasons with his performances for both Bologna and Italy, with his progression and development in the past year being really impressive.

“We’re looking forward to working with Riccardo, integrating him into the squad and supporting him in the years to come.”

Calafiori becomes Arsenal’s second major signing of the summer transfer window after David Raya’s loan move from London rivals Brentford was made permanent.

The Gunners will be looking to go one better in the 2024/25 season after finishing runners-up to Premier League champions Manchester City by just two points last term.

About Calafiori

Riccardo started his career in the youth academy at Roma, where he spent 12 years developing from the youth set-up into the first-team. During his time there, he gained valuable experience on loan at fellow Italian side Genoa during the 2021/22 season.

In August 2022, the young defender, who has represented his national team at every age group, moved to Swiss side Basel, where he was a regular and made 26 league appearances that season.

His high-quality performances resulted in a return to his homeland, with the imposing defender transferring to Bologna in August 2023.

Last season, Riccardo was a leading figure in their backline, emerging as one of the strongest and most consistent performers in Serie A.

He played an integral role in helping ‘I Rossoblu’ to an impressive fifth position and Champions League qualification for the first time in 60 years.

Riccardo’s dominant and physical performances were not only recognised with his Euros call-up, but by him also winning the Serie A Player of the Month for May 2024.