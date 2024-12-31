Arsenal Kiddies retain Olakunle Olusegun trophy

Achiever Football Academy lost narrowly on penalties to Arsenal Kiddies FA in the pulsating final match of the 2nd edition of the Olakunle Olusegun U13 Kwara Kids Cup tournament (OKKC).

Mercurial Vincent Ajayi, the Captain of the Arsenal kiddies, shone brightly in the final played at the A-Division Police Barracks playing field on Sunday.

As the regulation time ended in a goalless draw, the match went straight into penalty shootout where Arsenal Kiddies held their nerves to triumph 3-2.

Daily Trust reports that Arsenal Kiddies last week defended the 4th edition of Dr. Chukwudi Ogbolu U-12 Kids Cup defeating New Era Boys 3-2 in the final.

In a chat with Daily Trust, Soni Aamioje, the founder and technical director of Arsenal Kiddies FA, who is also the organizer of the tournament stated that the competition was floated to give back to the society.

“Olakunle Olusegun is a product of the grassroots and he has decided to give back to his constituency.

‘We are keen on giving everybody a sense of belonging in this competition. It is not all about winning but discovering and developing young talents at the grassroots”, he added.

At the end of the tournament, cash prizes were given to the best four teams of the tournament, just as outstanding players received individual awards.

Vincent Ajayi and Goodluck Oladimeji of Arsenal Kiddies emerged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Highest Goal Scorer of the tournament. Taiwo Atoti of Achiever FA won the Best Goalkeeper award.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a special gift to Olakunle Olusegun for being the Academy’s first graduate to play in the FIFA U17 World Cup and also the first to play professional football in Europe.