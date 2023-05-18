Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale signs new Gunners deal

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new “long-term” contract with Arsenal, the Premier League giants announced Thursday. The 25-year-old has become a mainstay at…

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new “long-term” contract with Arsenal, the Premier League giants announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old has become a mainstay at the Emirates since he joined the north London club from Sheffield United in 2021.

His current contract was due to expire in 2025 and, while Arsenal have not disclosed the terms of his new deal, British media reports said it was set to run until 2026, with the option to extend by a further year.

“We’re all so happy that Aaron has signed a new contract,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the club’s website.