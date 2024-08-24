Arsenal brush aside ‘stubborn’ Aston Villa

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey’s second-half goals ensured Arsenal continued their winning start to the Premier League season as they beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Villa Park.

In an entertaining contest that saw Ollie Watkins squander glorious chances in either half, Mikel Arteta’s side would hit the front in the 67th minute.

Substitute Trossard struck 110 seconds after his introduction with a fine finish from the edge of the area before Partey’s powerful effort sealed the triumph 10 minutes later.

Martin Odegaard could have added further gloss to the Gunners’ impressive display but blazed over from inside the area after being picked out by Declan Rice.

Arsenal join Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at the top with six points from their first two games, while Aston Villa are down in 12th.

