Arrest those plotting interim govt, IPAC tells DSS

The Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Alhaji Yabagi Sani, has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest those it claims are plotting an interim government.

Sani stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The DSS had said on Wednesday that some key political players were plotting to foist an interim government in Nigeria,

The department added that the politicians had obtained frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the federal and state levels.

But in the interview Sani said, “If they (DSS) know that the person is doing something untoward to the democracy to scuttle the process, I think the sensible or lawful thing to do is to take the person into custody and ask him questions.

“Then they can come out to say so so person has been found guilty. But to make this pronouncement will further create a kind of tension or crisis as if we are not in control.”