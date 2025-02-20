Arrest: Prof Usman Yusuf’s family writes US, seeks diplomatic intervention 

Justice Chinyere Nwecheonwu on February 12 adjourned the bail ruling to February 27 while reminding the defendant to the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Kuje, FCT.

Prof Yusuf is facing a five-count allegationby the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bordering on embezzlement and conferment of undue advantage to himself, as the boss of the NHIS between 2016 and 2019, by approving the purchase of a vehicle at the cost of N49,197,750, against the budgeted sum of N30 million, among others.

The letter dated February 18, 2025 by the wife, Iftikar Abdallah Yusuf, and addressed to the American Embassy, is titled, “Re: Request For Consular Assistance For My Husband Professor Usman Yusuf,” and the letter jointly written by the three sons, Abdullah, Adnan and Luqman to the Senator for Chicago, Illinois, USA, Senator Richard J. Durbin is titled: “Re: Request for the immediate release of our father, Prof Usman Yusuf”

The wife and sons of the former executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Prof Usman Yusuf, have written to the United States Government for diplomatic intervention towards the quick release of their father.

In her letter, Professor Yusuf’s wife requested the American Embassy to assist in securing his immediate release, respect of his rights and a fair hearing.

While noting that the family are dual citizens of the USA and Nigeria, she requested consular assistance for her husband, whom she said was being unlawfully held and politically persecuted.

“My husband’s constitutionally guaranteed rights have been repeatedly violated by President Bola Tinubu’s government by being forcefully abducted from his home by heavily armed men of the EFCC without a formal invitation to appear before the commission and abducting him without an arrest warrant, denying him phone calls to his family and lawyers, denying him bail and incarceration in Kuje Prison,” she said.

“Through his lawyers, he has denied all the charges brought against him but, as a result of these egregious violations of his rights, I am afraid that he will not receive a fair trial as he is entitled.

“I am also very concerned for his health as he has not been allowed access to his doctors. My husband’s abduction and detention by the EFCC, denial of bail and incarceration in Kuje Prison are nothing but political persecution because he has been a very vocal critic of President Tinubu’s economic policies that have been inflicting unbearable hardships on Nigerians.”

In their letter, the children raised concerns over their father’s health and alleged that he has not been allowed access to his doctors.

“Our father’s abduction and detention by the EFCC, denial of bail and incarceration in Kuje Prison are nothing but political persecution because he has been a very vocal critic of President Tinubu’s economic policies that have been inflicting unbearable hardships on Nigerians,” they wrote.