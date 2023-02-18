Arrest: Police can’t take orders from you, Oshiomhole mocks Obaseki

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State, has mocked his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, for demanding his arrest over the violence that rocked the…

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State, has mocked his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, for demanding his arrest over the violence that rocked the state some days ago.

Daily Trust had reported how some persons were killed in the violence that broke out during the naira scarcity protest in Edo.

Obaseki, who spoke through Chris Nehikhare, his Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, accused Oshiomhole of instigating the violence.

He subsequently called on the police to arrest and prosecute Oshiomhole, who is contesting Edo North Senatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Responding to the allegation at a media briefing in Edo this weekend, Oshiomhole said, “When I read initially on social media that Obaseki has ordered the police to arrest me, I had a very good laugh.

“First, because Obaseki doesn’t know that he doesn’t have the power to order the arrest of a citizen. And that’s the reason why some people have reservations about what people like Obaseki talk about state police.

“The police have not degenerated to the level of taking orders from a politician who is faced with a crisis of confidence and the people are revolting against him.”

“A governor or a leader must be able to win the hearts of his people and talk them out of bitterness, and above all, give them hope that whatever are the challenges that they face, the government is in a position to do something about it. This is what the government should do.”