Army winning war against bandits, Lakurawa — GOC

The General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Ibikunle Ajose, has stated that the army is gradually winning the war against banditry and terrorism in the country.

Speaking at the weekend during the 2024 West African Social Activities (WASA), organised by the army at the Giginya Barracks, Sokoto, Ajose, who is also the Commander of Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, revealed that several bandits’ leaders and their foot soldiers had been eliminated.

“The war against banditry and terrorists across the area of responsibility has been progressively and steadily won by our troops, as several bandit leaders and their supporters have been eliminated.

‘’This is no doubt boosting the socioeconomic activities across the area of responsibility, as farmers and loyal citizens are now going about their activities.”

He, however, attributed the successes to the new air assets and other combat enablers launched into the operation.

The GOC assured that the Nigerian Army remained committed to the defence and security of the country.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmed Aliyu applauded the efforts of the Nigerian Army in tackling security challenges in the state and the country in general.

The governor, who was represented by Retired Col. Ahmad Usman, the Special Adviser on Security Matters, noted that officers and soldiers have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment leading to the crushing of all forms of criminalities in the state.