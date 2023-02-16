Army: We’ve handed over killer cop to Police

Nigerian Army, on Thursday, said it has handed over the policeman allegedly responsible for the death of a soldier to the Lagos State Police Command for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.

Daily Trust had reported how a soldier attached to the 81 Division of Nigerian Army was allegedly killed by a policeman in Odoguyan area of Lagos.

The policeman reportedly relocated to Ogijo Police station in Ogun State. However, Soldiers reportedly regrouped and stormed the station where the policeman was picked up and the station burnt.

The Army, in a statement signed by the 81 Division Nigerian Army, Deputy Director of Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, said the suspect was arrested and kept in military custody for his safety and subsequently handed over to the Nigeria police for prosecution.

Ayeni, however, denied the burning of the station by soldiers, saying it was angry mob who witnessed the unfortunate incident that took advantage of the situation to attack the police station in the community.

“Troops have been deployed around the vicinity of all police stations in the Ikorodu area to prevent a breakdown of law and order,” he said.

Ayeni said the victim (soldier) allegedly confronted the suspect (policeman), who was not properly dressed and was standing very close to a patrol vehicle of Operation MESA to confirm his identity.

“This led to an argument and, subsequently, the unfortunate incident. The soldier was immediately rushed to the Lagos State Polytechnic Hospital, Odogunyan, for medical attention, but he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

“The remains of the soldier have been moved to 174 Battalion Medical Centre in Ikorodu. The situation is under control as normalcy has returned to the community.”