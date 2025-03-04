Army varsity prof kidnapped, CSP rescued hours after abduction

Bandits pick up Zamfara APC ward chair, exco members

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have abducted the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State, Professor Abubakar Eljuma, along with other passengers. The incident took place near Kamuya village in Yobe State.

Daily Trust gathered that the attack occurred while the professor was returning from a visit in Maiduguri.

Also, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dan-Isa Ward, Zamfara State, Malam Yakubu Sani and three executive members were abducted by bandits while travelling to Talatan Mafara on Saturday.

Witnesses said the bandits struck as the victims attempted to fix the vehicle in which they were travelling.

In another incident, a police officer, Modestus Ojiebe, was rescued after he was abducted along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

Police authorities said the officer was reunited with his family and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects.

Army varsity prof’s abduction

Sources told Daily Trust that the professor was returning from Maiduguri, where he visited his family when he was kidnapped alongside others.

“He even had a meeting to attend in the morning when the unfortunate incident happened,” a source said.

He added that the professor was among the 30 contestants who applied for the position of the university’s vice chancellor.

Also, a security source said, “On March 2, 2025, suspected ISWAP/BOKO HARAM elements abducted an unspecified number of travellers from two Golf cars and a Borno Express bus along Damaturu-Biu Road.

“Reports further indicate that all female passengers were freed except the male. It was also revealed that a potential candidate for the position of VC NAUB, Professor Abubakar Eljuma is among the victims.

“We are requesting your prayers in this holy month of Ramadan for their quick release.”

Zamfara APC ward chair, exco members kidnapped

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dan-Isa Ward, Kauran Namoda, Malam Yakubu Sani, along with three of his executive members were also abducted by bandits while travelling to Talatan Mafara on Saturday.

The other abductees are: Jamilu Usman, Dantahiya Kasa, and Dangandi Marnona.

A resident of Kauran Namoda, speaking anonymously, said the victims’ vehicle broke down along Mayanchi road while they were en route to meet with a senator. The bandits struck as they attempted to fix the vehicle.

Efforts to reach the state APC chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, were unsuccessful, while the Zamfara State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said he was not aware of the incident.

Meanwhile, the bandits reportedly attacked a truck on Mashayan Zaki along Dansadau Road last Wednesday, killing eight passengers, including a nursing mother, and abducting her baby along with 19 others.

A resident of Dansadau confirmed that the bandits have started demanding ransom from the families of the abductees.

He lamented the deteriorating security situation in the area, stating that over 200 people are currently in captivity, with many abducted along the Dansadau-Magami and Magami-Gusau roads.

“Our people are tired of paying ransom because the bandits cannot be trusted. They have collected ransom but failed to release many abductees, some of whom were later killed,” he said.

Troops neutralise bandit kingpins, arrest 1 other

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have reportedly neutralised two notorious bandit leaders, Kachalla Na-Allah and Dogo Basullube, who were responsible for terrorising communities in Zamfara State.

Also, Kachalla Hassan Nabamanu, a key figure said to be behind multiple abductions along the Funtua-Tsafe-Gusau road, has been arrested.

A local journalist, confirming the news under anonymity, reported that these operations took place in two different locations.

A community leader in Tsafe Local Government Area said about five villages had been deserted due to fears of reprisal attacks from Nabamanu’s gang.

Security analyst, Zagazola Makama, citing sources, reported that the operation occurred on February 27 in Hegin Mahe, Ruwan Bore, Mada town (Gusau LGA).

A security source said troops executed a well-planned ambush, leading to an intense gunfight that neutralised several bandits while others escaped with injuries.

Abducted police officer rescued

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said Modestus Ojiebe, the Chief Superintendent of Police, who was abducted along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on Sunday, has been rescued.

Sources had told Daily Trust how the senior officer attached to the Kwara State Police Command, was attacked while attempting to fix his vehicle, which broke down near Dei-Dei Police Barracks in Abuja.

In a report, counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, had said the assailants searched and robbed Ojiebe and his wife of their mobile phones and ATM cards. However, upon discovering his police identity card, they forced him into their vehicle and sped off, leaving his wife and their car at the scene.

In a statement, Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer in FCT, said the victim had been rescued and reunited with his family.

“Upon receiving the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Dawaki acted swiftly by leading his patrol team while he alerted all police checkpoints and key entry and exit points into the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This decisive response enabled the successful rescue of the officer and his reunion with his family on the same night.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects, who abandoned the victim and fled into the bush in Garaku, Nasarawa State,” Adeh said.