Army to raise troops’ daily feeding allowance to N3,000

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has expressed his concern over the low daily Ration Cash Allowance (RCA) for Nigerian troops, which currently stands at N1,500.

Speaking to officers and soldiers of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army at the 9th Brigade Parade Ground in Lagos, General Oluyede announced that this allowance will be doubled to N3,000 starting from the end of next month.

In addition to the RCA increase, the COAS revealed that the Nigerian Army has initiated a 3% interest loan scheme for soldiers to support personal projects.

He advised troops to apply only if necessary, as repayment could be challenging despite the low interest rate.

Addressing housing concerns, General Oluyede acknowledged that many serving Warrant Officers lack personal homes upon retirement.

To tackle this, he said the Nigerian Army has expanded its housing scheme, launching affordable housing projects in various locations including Abuja, Ibadan, Jos, Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Akwa Ibom.

He said under this scheme, soldiers can purchase two- or three-bedroom homes for as low as N8 million.

Another major concern raised by the COAS was the practice of soldiers purchasing their uniforms.

He assured troops that the army is rolling out a programme to distribute 100,000 uniforms monthly, aiming to ensure all personnel receive proper attire before the year’s end.

The COAS urged soldiers to remain dedicated to their duties, emphasising that their welfare remains a priority under his leadership.