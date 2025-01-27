✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Army to ensure 2.5million barrels crude oil production in Niger Delta

The new General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah said he will take war to the camp of suspected illegal oil bunkers in Niger Delta to surpass the federal government targeted 2.3 million barrels of crude oil production to 2.5 million barrels per day in 2025.

Major General Emmanuel Emekah, who spoke to journalists shortly after he assumed duty as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 6 Division, Nigerian Army  expressed  optimism that the division will surpass the federal government’s target of 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil production to 2.5 million barrels.

He noted that the division is strategic to the nation and the presidency, emphasising that crude oil is the mainstay of the nation’s economy.

He promised to lead by example, saying he will not be confined to his office but will be visible in the field, working closely with his units.

He charged his officers to work hard to surpass the achievements of the division and the federal government’s 2.3 million barrels per day target, setting a target of 2.5 million bpd.

He said: “We will not disappoint you. The task, we are not looking at 2.3 million barrels per day, we are looking at 2.5 millions bpd so that even if we miss it, we will drop to 2.4 million bpd.

“We are going to do our best, you have to tighten your belt, I am not the commander that sits in the office. I am not comfortable sitting in the office,  I will be platoon commander to some of your units. You will be seeing  me, the chief of  staff will be doing the office work while I will  be in the field.”

