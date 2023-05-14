Army to deploy 6,251 personnel to surmount internal security challenges – COAS

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has said the Army will deploy the 6,251 newly recruited soldiers to contain the spate of insecurity…

He said the country is faced with numerous security challenges occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers, separatist agitators, religious extremists and other criminal elements.

Lt. Gen. Yahaya said considering the numerous security challenges bedevilling the nation, the drive for increased recruitment has become imperative, stressing that it will aid in surmounting the current security challenges orchestrated by non-state actors resulting in the wanton destruction of lives and properties across the country.

COAS assured that “the Nigerian Army with the support of the Federal Government will continue to do everything possible to surmount the various security challenges confronting the country until Nigeria becomes safe for all.

“The adoption of cyclic training, which allows each recruit to undergo every aspect of training in Depot Nigerian Army, has made the passing out recruits a force to be reckoned with and also prepared them for the challenges ahead,” he said.

While noting that the Army has been recording successes in all their theatre operations in various parts of the country, he said with the changing nature of warfare, Nigerian Army Depot had quickly adopted a new approach to training of its recruits on asymmetric warfare in line with his vision of a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.