Army seizes 700,000 litres of stolen petrol in anti-theft operations

The 6th Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt has announced the recovery of 700,000 litres of stolen petroleum products following a series of operations conducted between October 28 and November 3, 2024.

Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah, the division’s Public Relations Officer, in a statement, detailed the operations, which also led to the deactivation of 29 illegal refining sites, the arrest of 24 suspected oil thieves, and the destruction of 14 boats involved in crude oil theft.

He said in Rivers State, troops intercepted a large wooden boat carrying over 150,000 litres of stolen crude oil in the Kula area of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

The statement read, “Another boat carrying 50,000 litres of crude oil was seized while three illegal refining sites were dismantled, and cooking pots containing 20,000 litres of stolen diesel were confiscated. Troops also dismantled ten illegal refining sites in Kay and Abesa in Akuku-Toru LGA, seizing 400,000 litres of illegally refined diesel.

“In Bayelsa State, soldiers deactivated two illegal refining sites at Boma Creek in Southern Ijaw LGA, recovering storage tanks holding over 2,500 litres of stolen crude. Similarly, operations in Southern Ijaw’s Obughene Creek yielded over 4,500 litres of stolen crude, while another 3,000 litres of illicit product were seized at West Boma Creek.

“In Akwa Ibom State, troops intercepted two Toyota Camrys loaded with illegally refined diesel, hidden in nylon bags, totalling 3,000 litres. The vehicles were stopped along the Ikot Abasi-Abak road, and the drivers were detained.

“In Delta State, multiple raids were conducted, including the interception of a tricycle in Kwale, Ndokwa West LGA, carrying stolen iron pipes allegedly taken from decommissioned Oando pipelines.

“Another raid in Patani town uncovered a storage dump containing 40 jerricans of stolen products while troops patrolling Uro Community waterways intercepted a wooden boat with 200 sacks of premium motor spirit.”

The statement added that all arrested suspects have been handed over to relevant authorities for prosecution, while seized products are being handled according to operational mandates.