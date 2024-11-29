Army releases Fisayo Soyombo

The Nigerian Army has released investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo.

According to the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), this development came following the intense media campaign mounted with the hashtag #FreeFisayoNow.

FIJ in a social media post on Friday announced that the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, had been holding Soyombo, its Founder, for three days.

“The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt has been detaining our founder @fisayosoyombo for 3 days running. Journalism is not a crime! #FreeFisayoNow,” the FIJ tweeted.

In its reaction, the Army said the investigative journalist was arrested at an illegal bunkering site.

Confirming Soyombo’s release on Friday evening, FIJ in a post via X said: “We can confirm that our founder @fisayosoyombo has now been released by @HQNigerianArmy, following the intense media campaign you all mounted.

“FIJ acknowledges the Nigerian Army’s deliberate mischaracterisation to suggest an involvement in “illegal oil bunkering”. FIJ will also address this statement appropriately.

“Our immediate concern is regarding the safety of ‘Fisayo Soyombo in view of extensive information sharing with the Army on his fieldwork during the period of his detention. We are assessing the situation and hoping that his safety will not be jeopardised after release.”