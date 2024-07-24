Army reaffirms commitment to combat insurgency in N/East

The Nigerian Army has reiterated its commitment to intensify efforts against the Boko Haram insurgency and other criminal activities in the North East. Major General…

The Nigerian Army has reiterated its commitment to intensify efforts against the Boko Haram insurgency and other criminal activities in the North East.

Major General Adams Audu, Commandant of the Military School of Engineering in Makurdi, Benue State, made the pledge during a five-day workshop for the 2024 Operation Planning Cadre.

The workshop, held at the Nigerian Army Cantonment, Doma, Nasarawa State, brought together military and paramilitary officers.

General Audu said the training was designed to equip officers with essential skills and technical know-how to enhance their capabilities in combating insecurity.

He emphasised that the Nigerian Army was resolute in addressing the security challenges facing the nation.

Major General Helary Nzan, host and Commander of the Four Special Forces Command, Doma, noted that the training was aligned with the army’s core mandate to prepare officers for effective performance, especially in addressing regional insecurity.

He expressed optimism that the knowledge gained from the workshop would significantly aid in combating insecurity.

He said, “This training aligns with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja’s, command philosophy, aimed at transforming the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force to achieve its constitutional responsibilities.”

He urged participants to fully utilise the training to enhance their understanding of proper synergy, collaboration, and coordination with other security agencies.

The workshop also featured a tree-planting ceremony aimed at improving the ecosystem.