Army reacts to alleged invasion of churches by personnel in Anambra

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a report that its personnel invaded churches and dispersed the congregation in their places of worship at Umunze in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some media outlets had reported the alleged invasion of some Catholic Churches in the town, creating panic among the people.

Reacting to an inquiry by NAN on Thursday, the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the troops conducted a cordon and search operation and did not invade churches as reported.

Nwachukwu said troops of the 82 Division Nigerian Army conducted the operation based on the information that the assailants who attacked and killed troops were seen in a house close to the church being given medical treatment.

According to him, it was, therefore, not an invasion as wrongly portrayed.

“During the operation, the troops evacuated the people who were considered vulnerable if a shootout ensued to avoid collateral damage.

“Basically the cordon and search on the community was to enable the troops to effect the arrest of some accomplices who escaped with gunshot wounds and blood stains from the attack that killed two of our troops.

“Available information indicated that they were receiving treatment within the locality and the cordon was lifted after the search, but unfortunately the suspects had already left the building to which they were traced.

“It is most unfortunate that the operation took place on a Sunday,” he said.

Nwachukwu said that troop deployment in the area was expedient because of increased cases of kidnapping and ransom collection by criminals in Umunze.

According to him, the troops’ deployment in the area has helped to reduce these crimes.

“The troops will continue to ensure the safety of all the citizens,” he added. (NAN)