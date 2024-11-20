Army orders probe of Major General involved in ‘assault’ of Abuja couple

The Nigerian Army has initiated an investigation following the emergence of a viral video showing a Major General and some soldiers purportedly assaulting a couple in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The altercation was said to have happened after the soldiers stopped the couple for “unlawfully overtaking” their convoy.

In the video, the military personnel could be seen attacking the couple before reportedly handcuffing them and transporting them to the Gwarimpa Police Station.

According to reports, the soldiers ordered the police to detain the couple indefinitely.

In a statement on Wednesday, Army Spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, had ordered an investigation of the incident.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a viral audio-visual recording circulating on social media platforms, purportedly showing a senior Army officer and 2 other soldiers in an altercation with a man and woman within the Abuja metropolis.

“The circumstances leading to this incident are not clear at the moment.

“However, the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the true circumstances surrounding this altercation.

“The NA remains committed to serving and protecting all law-abiding Nigerians as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Therefore, we urge the public to be rest assured that due diligence will be applied to reach a logical conclusion on this matter.”