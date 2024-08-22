Army orders probe into Kaduna villagers’ killing by soldiers

Authorities of the Nigerian Army, on Thursday, ordered immediate investigations into the killing of some villagers allegedly by some soldiers in Sabon Birni, Igabi Local…

The army, which described the report of the killing as disturbing, condoled family members of the affected residents and vowed to sanction any of its personnel found culpable after the investigations.

Daily Trust had reported that the villagers had accused soldiers of killing three persons and over 100 cows during an incident at a local cattle market on Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses in an interview with this newspaper had claimed that soldiers opened fire on the cattle, leading to the deaths of at least three people as traders fled for safety.

But reacting to the incident, the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, explained that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, had directed that the incident be thoroughly investigated.

Nwachukwu, a Major-General, said initiating a probe into the incident became imperative because the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria mandated the armed forces to protect lives and property, and as such it would not act otherwise.

“While the Nigerian Army wishes to sympathise with Sabon Birni community and families of the affected persons, we also wish to state that the allegation will be thoroughly investigated and any personnel found culpable will be appropriately sanctioned.

“It is also necessary to add that the Nigerian Army, which is constitutionally mandated to protect lives and property of the citizenry, can not tolerate doing otherwise,” the senior military officer said.

The army spokesman, who appealed for calm among residents of the area, promised that the report of the investigations would be made public as soon as possible.

“Accordingly, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has directed a thorough investigation into the incident with a view to establishing the immediate and remote causes of the incident and unravelling those behind it.

“We, therefore, appeal for calm and assure the general public that the outcome of the investigation will also be made public,” Nwachukwu added.