Army: Kidnapping, Banditry have reduced in Taraba

Commander of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, and Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, says incidents of kidnapping, banditry and communal conflicts have dropped significantly in Taraba State
Uwa attributed the drop in crime to sustained efforts and commitment in fighting criminals in all part of the state.
He made this known on Tuesday when he received participants of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) Strategic Management and Policy Studies Course 7/2025, who were on a study tour of Taraba State.
Uwa outlined the brigade’s operational successes over the past year, emphasizing the effectiveness of both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies approach in combating insecurity.
He also said arms and ammunition were recovered during operations conducted by the troops under the Brigade.
Major General Dahiru Sanusi, representing the Director General of NARC, Major General Garba Ayodeji Wahab (Rtd), commended men and officers of the 6 Army Brigade for their commitment and zeal in addressing security challenges facing the state and the country in general.
He revealed that the objectives of the study tour was to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical security operations, particularly in evaluating the impact of military efforts on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state.
