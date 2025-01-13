✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Army impounds 60,000 liters of petroleum products

The 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt said its troops in collaboration with other security agencies have destroyed  32 artisanal refineries, deactivated  14 boats used for the criminality and impounded 60,000 liters of petroleum products.

Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah the Division’s Acting Deputy Director of  Public Relations in a statement in Port Harcourt on Sunday said  15 suspected oil thieves were arrested in the operations conducted from 6 – 12 January 2025, across the joint operations area.

 

