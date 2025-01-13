Army impounds 60,000 liters of petroleum products

The 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt said its troops in collaboration with other security agencies have destroyed 32 artisanal refineries, deactivated 14 boats used for the criminality and impounded 60,000 liters of petroleum products.

Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah the Division’s Acting Deputy Director of Public Relations in a statement in Port Harcourt on Sunday said 15 suspected oil thieves were arrested in the operations conducted from 6 – 12 January 2025, across the joint operations area.