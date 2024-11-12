Army gives update on Lagbaja’s burial

The Nigerian Army has announced arrangements for the burial rites of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja.

Lagbaja died aged 56 after battling an undisclosed ailment.

President Bola Tinubu appointed him COAS on June 19, 2023.

SPONSOR AD

The President had ordered a state burial for the late COAS.

Lakurawa: We need your support, Army Chief begs Sokoto residents

Lagbaja’s death: Shake-up looms in Army, Top generals to be affected

Moshood Lagbaja, the late army chief’s immediate elder brother, had also disclosed in Osogbo, Osun State, during a condolence visit by St Charles Grammar School Osogbo Old Boys Association (SCOBA), that Lagbaja would be buried in Abuja on Friday.

He said the military could not release his remains to the family, but assured them he would be given a befitting burial on Friday.

In a programme shared via its X handle on Tuesday night, the Nigerian Army confirmed the burial arrangements.

According to the programme signed by the Nigerian Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, the service of songs for the late CAOS will be held between 5 pm and 7 pm on Thursday at the army headquarters, garrison parade ground, Mogadishu cantonment, Abuja, while the funeral service will be held between 10 am and 12:45 pm on Friday at the National Christian Centre in the central business district (CBD), Abuja.

The final interment will follow at the National Military Cemetery between 2 pm and 6 pm on Friday.